Human remains found in wooded area in southern Ill. identified as Indiana woman

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Human remains found in a wooded area in southern Illinois in March have been identified as an Indianapolis, Indiana woman.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, they confirmed this week the human remains were 20-year-old Keriaye M. Winfrey.

They say the cause and manner of her death are still under investigation by the coroner’s office, who is using a forensic anthropologist.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 618-244-8004 or Crimestoppers at 618-242-TIPS.

On March 21, deputies responded to a field and wooded area west of the intersection of Davidson Avenue and Veterans Memorial Drive to assist the Mt. Vernon Police Department with the discovery of human remains.

It was determined to be in the sheriff’s office’s jurisdiction, so they took over the case. Other agencies responded to the area to process the scene.

Once the weather allowed, a larger search of the scene was conducted on March 29 by members of the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson Fire Protection District, Mt. Vernon Fire Department, Woodlawn Fire Department, Waltonville Fire Department, Illinois State Police Forensics Services, Canine Search and Rescue Teams and Litton Ambulance.

According to the sheriff’s office, evidence was collected both days.

They said evidence collected on March 21 provided a possible lead to the identity of the remains. They were able to get DNA and then forensically compare it with DNA samples given by members of a family they believed may have been the family of the deceased.

It was confirmed there was a match.

Identity of March 21st Body Confirmed On March 21st, 2022, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a field and wooded area... Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Friday, May 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.