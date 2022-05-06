Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Human remains found in wooded area in southern Ill. identified as Indiana woman

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, they confirmed this week the human remains...
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, they confirmed this week the human remains were 20-year-old Keriaye M. Winfrey.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Human remains found in a wooded area in southern Illinois in March have been identified as an Indianapolis, Indiana woman.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, they confirmed this week the human remains were 20-year-old Keriaye M. Winfrey.

They say the cause and manner of her death are still under investigation by the coroner’s office, who is using a forensic anthropologist.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 618-244-8004 or Crimestoppers at 618-242-TIPS.

On March 21, deputies responded to a field and wooded area west of the intersection of Davidson Avenue and Veterans Memorial Drive to assist the Mt. Vernon Police Department with the discovery of human remains.

It was determined to be in the sheriff’s office’s jurisdiction, so they took over the case. Other agencies responded to the area to process the scene.

Once the weather allowed, a larger search of the scene was conducted on March 29 by members of the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson Fire Protection District, Mt. Vernon Fire Department, Woodlawn Fire Department, Waltonville Fire Department, Illinois State Police Forensics Services, Canine Search and Rescue Teams and Litton Ambulance.

According to the sheriff’s office, evidence was collected both days.

They said evidence collected on March 21 provided a possible lead to the identity of the remains. They were able to get DNA and then forensically compare it with DNA samples given by members of a family they believed may have been the family of the deceased.

It was confirmed there was a match.

Identity of March 21st Body Confirmed On March 21st, 2022, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a field and wooded area...

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Friday, May 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our severe weather threat is over, but unfortunately more thunderstorms are expected overnight...
First Alert: Thunderstorms possible overnight
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Lawmakers look to ‘reshape’ embattled DCFS, but what would it take?
Troy Brown (left) and Aaliyah Pilcher (right) were charged with wanton endangerment.
Two charged with endangerment after deputies find traces of methamphetamine in children
The 2021 setup for the Cape Riverfront Market.
Cape Riverfront Market opens for season May 7
The Illinois COVID-19 community level map.
Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports more than 30K new cases of COVID-19 over past week