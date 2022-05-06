Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heavy police presence seen on Broadway Ave. in Cape Girardeau

Multiple police patrol units responded to an unknown incident near the Broadway Ave. and Sprigg...
Multiple police patrol units responded to an unknown incident near the Broadway Ave. and Sprigg St. intersection in Cape Girardeau around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.(Source: KFVS/Jim Eftink)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A heavy police presence could be seen on Broadway Avenue in Cape Girardeau late Thursday night, May 5.

Multiple police patrol units were spotted on Broadway Ave. near the Sprigg Street intersection around 11:45 p.m.

People could also be seen running everywhere along the street, getting into or out of vehicles.

It is not clear at this time why police were called to the area.

Stay with Heartland News for updates.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our severe weather threat is over, but unfortunately more thunderstorms are expected overnight...
First Alert: Thunderstorms possible overnight
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

In observance of Truman Day, Cape Girardeau County administration offices and State of Missouri...
Missouri offices, courts to close for Truman Day
State Highway U/Pulaski County Sheriff's Office
Flooding in Pulaski County, Mo. leads to RV park evacuation and road repairs
Lambert Airport overhaul plans
Lambert International Airport could see a massive facelift over next decade
Southern Illinois University graduation set to return to normal and many friends and family...
SIU graduation to return to normal; Carbondale to feel financial impact