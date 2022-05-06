Heartland Votes
Group rallies in Cape Girardeau for Supreme Court to uphold abortion rights

A protest over abortion rights took place in downtown Cape Girardeau today.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Demonstrators gathered in Cape Girardeau to sound off following the leak that revealed the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade.

The protestors gathered on the courthouse lawn facing Spanish Street on Friday evening, May 6.

Protestors gathered on the steps at the courthouse in Cape Girardeau on Friday evening, May 6.
Protestors gathered on the steps at the courthouse in Cape Girardeau on Friday evening, May 6.(Brooke Buckner/KFVS)

Organizers said this is a group of peaceful protestors with a serious message.

“I just think it’s important to give people the space to use their voice, because once you give somebody the space, they are definitely going to use it,” McKenzie Eston, abortion rights supporter, said. “I think it’s really important that people see this and hear this. This is human beings with uteruses trying to tell you that we can’t be controlled and that we’re not just going to lay down and let the Supreme Court take away our rights.”

Earlier in the week, a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court decision suggests the country’s highest court could be poised to overturn the constitutional right to abortion, allowing individual states to more heavily regulate or even ban the procedure.

The court cautioned no final decision had been made.

