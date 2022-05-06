Graduating college seniors hope to find more job opportunities with recent hiring boom

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Over the next two weeks, thousands of students will graduate from SIU, SEMO and Murray State.

And with a surge in hiring, leaders at Southern Illinois University say many of those students should go right to work.

“Right now, the hiring of students is very strong, all industries are hiring,” said Jaime Conley-Holt, director of career development and student employment at SIU.

With the major boom in job openings, she says current SIU graduates are finding employment.

“Right now, probably over 60 percent have secured employment at graduation,” said Conley-Holt.

Conley-Holt says these are the some of the occupations that many of those students are finding jobs in.

“Engineering, business, anything in technology, healthcare, education are all areas that are just very hot right now,” said Conley-Holt.

According to the Associated Press, in April, 428,000 jobs were added to the U.S.

But America remains 1.2 million jobs in the hole from the early days of COVID, And the unemployment rate sits at 3.6%. That’s just a tick above the pre-pandemic level of 3.5%, which matched a 50-year low first set in 2019.

“The unemployment rate right now for this class compared to April or May of last year is down a couple of percentage points so that’s already a great start,” said Conley-Holt.

And Conley-Holt believes these graduating students will have a great shot at landing a job quickly.

“Employers are hiring at the highest rate in quite some time, probably 30 percent more than last year, they’re hiring college graduates,” said Conley-Holt.

The feds say this is the 16th straight month of job growth and the 12th straight month of more than 400,000 jobs being added.

