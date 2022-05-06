Fredericktown girls soccer ranked No. 9 in Missouri led by Alivia Buxton

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After scoring 29 goals her freshman year in 2019, Alivia Buxton seemed on a path to Fredericktown girls soccer history.

Then adversity struck. The 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID, and Buxton was held to just 10 games in 2021 due to injury. However, she kept pushing.

“I wanted to beat my (freshman record of 29 goals) from the beginning,” said Buxton. “This year I was hoping not to get hurt, but I wanted to beat some records. My sister held the goals in a career record, so that was one I wanted to beat too.”

Now the ink for the Blackcats’ record book pen may need a refill.

So far in 2022, Buxton has scored 53 goals, including eight in a single game, putting her career total at 102. All three of those statistics are Fredericktown records.

“Alivia is a phenomenal soccer player,” said Head Coach DJ McFadden. “Every game it seems like she does something else that you just catch your jaw dropping.”

“Soccer has been her love...and her hard work and commitment to what she loves to do is what sets her apart from other girls.”

Her talent turns heads.

“I hear people on the other team saying, ‘She just made us look silly,’” said Fredericktown teammate Ava Penuel. “I’m like ya she makes a lot of people look silly.”

The scoring frenzy from Buxton has helped the Blackcats to a 13-3-1 record, 5-0-1 in their District, but she credits the team’s camaraderie for their success on the pitch.

“Everyone has a similar sense of humor, and I think we bond well off the field, so that brings it on the field too,” Buxton said. “We’re serious when we need to be serious, but we can also joke around...so it just improves our play together.”

Her teammates feel the same way.

“I think we really work well together,” said senior Callie Slinkard. “We’re all friends on the field and outside.”

“Talking on the field makes a huge difference for our success,” added Junior Lydia Mell. “Just all working together; team work.”

Fredericktown has two regular season games remaining against North County and Sikeston before the post-season begins with the Class 2 District 1 tournament.

