Floodgate at Themis St. closed in Cape Girardeau as river rises

By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Following the recent rainfall, the Mississippi River is rising in Cape Girardeau.

On Friday, May 6, the city said it opened both pump stations and closed the floodgate on Themis Street.

The river went over 31.5 feet on Friday, that’s about 6 feet higher than this time last week.

Forecasters expect the river to get to 38 feet next week. That’s a foot above moderate flood stage.

The river is expected to dip below flood stage next Saturday.

