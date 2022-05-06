Floodgate at Themis St. closed in Cape Girardeau as river rises

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Following the recent rainfall, the Mississippi River is rising in Cape Girardeau.

On Friday, May 6, the city said it opened both pump stations and closed the floodgate on Themis Street.

The river went over 31.5 feet on Friday, that’s about 6 feet higher than this time last week.

Forecasters expect the river to get to 38 feet next week. That’s a foot above moderate flood stage.

The river is expected to dip below flood stage next Saturday.

The river is at 31' and rising. Peak of 38' expected Tuesday, May 10. Both pump stations were opened this morning. The pedestrian gate at Themis has been closed. The Broadway gate is open. Forecasts have the river below flood stage on 5/14. — Cape Girardeau City (@cityofcape) May 6, 2022

