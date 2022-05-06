Heartland Votes
First Alert: Scattered rain, storms

Chances for scattered rain and storms stick around this afternoon.
Chances for scattered rain and storms stick around this afternoon.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(KFVS) - It’s another gloomy and possibly soggy day in the Heartland.

This morning is starting off mild in the 50s to low 60s.

Patchy fog with scattered rain and storms are possible.

Storms are not expected to be severe, but an isolated stronger storm with gusty winds and small hail is possible.

This afternoon will also be cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Rain chances decrease tonight, with clouds gradually clearing by Saturday.

Mother’s Day weekend is looking sunny and warmer with highs back in the 70s.

An even bigger warm up is on the way.

Next week will be unseasonably warm and feel more like summer.

Afternoon highs all week will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

The week also looks mainly dry with a few chances of a pop-up shower or storm during the afternoon hours.

