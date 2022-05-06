First Alert Friday Forecast

An upper low will spin over the area today with a final round of cool, wet and stormy weather. Colder air aloft could lead to a few thunderstorms with frequent lightning and even some small hail, as well as heavy downpours. In addition, we’ll have unusually cool northwest wind developing, keeping temps well below average. By tonight the low will be pushing off to the east with drier and cool weather. The weekend will be pretty nice as the pattern begins to shift dramatically.

Next week will bring an abrupt shift to a ‘taste of summer’ pattern over the middle of the country. High pressure aloft will keep it dry and mainly sunny…with near-record highs climbing to around 90 by the middle of the week. Dew points in the 60s will lead to our first ‘heat index’ issues of the year. By later in the week the flow becomes easterly, which should bring temps down just a bit. At this point rain chances look to stay very low for all of next week.

