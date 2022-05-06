Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Friday Forecast

One last cool, wet day before a dramatic pattern change.....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An upper low will spin over the area today with a final round of cool, wet and stormy weather.  Colder air aloft could lead to a few thunderstorms with frequent lightning and even some small hail, as well as heavy downpours.  In addition, we’ll have unusually cool northwest wind developing, keeping temps well below average.  By tonight the low will be pushing off to the east with drier and cool weather.  The weekend will be pretty nice as the pattern begins to shift dramatically.

Next week will bring an abrupt shift to a ‘taste of summer’ pattern over the middle of the country. High pressure aloft will keep it dry and mainly sunny…with near-record highs climbing to around 90 by the middle of the week.  Dew points in the 60s will lead to our first ‘heat index’ issues of the year.  By later in the week the flow becomes easterly, which should bring temps down just a bit.  At this point rain chances look to stay very low for all of next week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our severe weather threat is over, but unfortunately more thunderstorms are expected overnight...
First Alert: Thunderstorms possible overnight
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

A beautiful sunrise along the Black River in Williamsville, Mo.
Scattered Rain & Storms Today
First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 5/6
First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 5/6
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 5/5
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 5/5
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 5/5
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 5/5