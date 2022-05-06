Finally drying out this weekend

A few light showers possible through the early evening hours, but drier air will works it way back into the Heartland through the overnight hours. Western parts of southeast Missouri will be the first area to see full sunshine Saturday morning, then clearing will continue to push it way to the east. So parts of Kentucky, Tennessee and Illinois will be the last to see sunshine. With that said, all of the Heartland should see sun by the late afternoon hours. It will be a cool start to the weekend, with lows tonight drop into the lower 50s. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 70s where we see sun early, and stay in the 60s in the cloudier areas. By Mother’s Day highs will climb back into the mid 70s. The work week still looks very warm and mainly dry, with rain chances remaining low. Highs will hit the lower 90s in many areas by Tuesday, with feels like numbers in the mid to upper 90s across much of the area.

