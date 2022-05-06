Heartland Votes
Clinton, Ky. awarded more than $13K to fix storm-water drainage system damaged by flash flooding

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it awarded the money to Clinton to fix the...
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON, Ky. (KFVS) - The city was awarded $13,760 in emergency road aid to fix a storm-water drainage system.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it awarded the money to Clinton to fix the system damaged by flash flooding that created erosion issues along Walker Street.

The award was authorized on May 2.

KYTC said a check will be issued directly to the city of Clinton. The city will then be responsible for supervising and completing the work.

The city plans to start the repair work as quickly as possible.

The KYTC Division of Rural and Municipal Aid preserves a portion of city and county road funds to help cover emergencies.

