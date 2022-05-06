Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Carbondale to receive grant for historic preservation projects

The city of Carbondale was awarded $21,000 in federal historic preservation funds, with the...
The city of Carbondale was awarded $21,000 in federal historic preservation funds, with the city providing $9,000 in matching funds.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois community is one of five to receive grant money for historic preservation projects.

The city of Carbondale was awarded $21,000 in federal historic preservation funds, with the city providing $9,000 in matching funds.

They will use the money for a historic survey of the residential districts in the northeast quadrant of city limits to be incorporated into the city’s preservation plan. The previous historic survey had not been updated since 2002.

On Friday, May 6, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced the approval of $117,250 in federal funding for the five projects through the National Park Services’ Historic Preservation Fund.

According to a release from IDNR, the program is open to all 84 certified local governments throughout Illinois with money available to reimburse participating CLG communities for projects that focus on surveys, public education, planning and National Register of Historic Places nominations.

The other projects include:

  • Village of Frankfort – The project is an intensive historic survey of the downtown area. The village was awarded $24,500 in federal Historic Preservation Funds, with the village providing $10,500 in matching funds
  • Kendall County – The project is an intensive historic survey of Kendall and Bristol townships. Kendall County was awarded $29,750 in federal Historic Preservation Funds, with the county providing $12,750 in matching funds
  • City of Collinsville – The project is the creation of Historic Preservation Design Guidelines for the city’s historic landmarks and potential preservation district to establish a clear set of professionally developed guidelines. The City of Collinsville was awarded $7,000 in federal Historic Preservation Funds, with the city providing $3,220 in matching funds
  • County of McHenry – The project is a rural intensive historic survey of Burgon, Coral, Dorr, Greenwood and Richmond townships, which was last updated in 2002. The County of McHenry was awarded $35,000 in federal Historic Preservation Funds, with the county providing $15,000 in matching funds

According to IDNR, the State Historic Preservation Office is planning another round of CLG grants in the fall of 2022.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our severe weather threat is over, but unfortunately more thunderstorms are expected overnight...
First Alert: Thunderstorms possible overnight
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Lawmakers look to ‘reshape’ embattled DCFS, but what would it take?
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The camouflage pack attached to a tree in this photo contains a sound recording device used in...
Volunteers needed for ‘Sounds of Nature’ project
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify the person in these surveillance...
Police ask for help identifying vehicle burglary suspect; reward offered