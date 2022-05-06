Carbondale to receive grant for historic preservation projects

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois community is one of five to receive grant money for historic preservation projects.

The city of Carbondale was awarded $21,000 in federal historic preservation funds, with the city providing $9,000 in matching funds.

They will use the money for a historic survey of the residential districts in the northeast quadrant of city limits to be incorporated into the city’s preservation plan. The previous historic survey had not been updated since 2002.

On Friday, May 6, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced the approval of $117,250 in federal funding for the five projects through the National Park Services’ Historic Preservation Fund.

According to a release from IDNR, the program is open to all 84 certified local governments throughout Illinois with money available to reimburse participating CLG communities for projects that focus on surveys, public education, planning and National Register of Historic Places nominations.

The other projects include:

Village of Frankfort – The project is an intensive historic survey of the downtown area. The village was awarded $24,500 in federal Historic Preservation Funds, with the village providing $10,500 in matching funds

Kendall County – The project is an intensive historic survey of Kendall and Bristol townships. Kendall County was awarded $29,750 in federal Historic Preservation Funds, with the county providing $12,750 in matching funds

City of Collinsville – The project is the creation of Historic Preservation Design Guidelines for the city’s historic landmarks and potential preservation district to establish a clear set of professionally developed guidelines. The City of Collinsville was awarded $7,000 in federal Historic Preservation Funds, with the city providing $3,220 in matching funds

County of McHenry – The project is a rural intensive historic survey of Burgon, Coral, Dorr, Greenwood and Richmond townships, which was last updated in 2002. The County of McHenry was awarded $35,000 in federal Historic Preservation Funds, with the county providing $15,000 in matching funds

According to IDNR, the State Historic Preservation Office is planning another round of CLG grants in the fall of 2022.

