Carbondale police investigating report of shots fired on S. James St.

Carbondale police say this car is believed to be involved in the shots fired investigation.(Carbondale Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a suspect or suspects in a shots fired investigation.

Around 2:19 p.m. on Friday, May 6, police responded to the 500 block of South James Street for a report of shots fired.

They said the suspect or suspects left the area before they arrived.

No injuries or damage to property were reported as a result of the incident.

Police said the vehicle believed to be involved traveled eastbound on West Cherry Street after the shots.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121. You can also leave an anonymous tip at 618-549-COPS.

