3 new additions made to Cape Girardeau’s Endangered Buildings List

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city’s 2022 Endangered Buildings List has three new additions.

The buildings include:

124 South Lorimier Street

412 Asher Street

543 South Pacific Street - was added to the Watch List in 2020 and moved to the Endangered Buildings List in 2022

In addition, four other buildings were added to the city’s Watch List. They include:

221 North Sprigg Street

121 North West End Boulevard

19 South Benton Street

Kelso Arboreta - 2009 Old Sprigg Street Road

You can click here for the full list, or scroll through them below.

According to the city of Cape Girardeau, the list was adopted by the Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission to promote public awareness of buildings and structures that have historic value and are believed to be at risk of being lost due to deterioration and/or imminent demolition.

Some buildings, like the Broadway Theatre, have been on the list for several years.

Located at 805 Broadway, the Broadway Theatre was condemned in April 2021 after a fire destroyed the roof and damaged the upper story of the front section.

According to the city, a nonprofit corporation acquired the building with plans to repurpose it. However, no progress was made and the city is moving forward with soliciting bids for demolishing the entire building.

