Three Rivers College creates scholarship in honor of police officer who passed away

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Three Rivers Community College (TRCC) has announced the creation of a new scholarship called the Tim Darnell Memorial Scholarship.

Established with the Three Rivers Endowment Trust, the scholarship is dedicated to assisting law enforcement students at the university.

According to TRCC, it was initiated by two donors, who wish to remain anonymous.

Tim Darnell, who passed away in 2021, was a federal police officer for the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center for 37 years.

He served for 23 years as a reserve deputy for the Butler County Sheriff’s Department and was on the Ozark Federal Credit Union board for 25 years.

“Tim was a great example of excellence in law enforcement and very well liked in our community,” said Chuck Stratton, director of public safety at Three Rivers, who also retired as a lieutenant with the Poplar Bluff Police Department after more than three decades in law enforcement. “We were thrilled and thankful to learn of the creation of this scholarship in his name.”

The university says students must have completed their first year of the criminal justice program at TRC, exhibit financial need and academic merit, plan to enter a local law enforcement academy, and indicate plans to employ with a law enforcement agency in the area to qualify for the scholarship.

“Raising the additional funds to make this an annual award would be a great tribute to Tim and a great help to TRC students studying to become law enforcement officers,” Stratton said.

TRCC says a minimum of $10,000 is required to fully endow a scholarship, and donations of any amount are welcome.

To make a tax-deductible contribution, you may contact Stratton at 573-840-9079, Director of Development Michelle Reynolds at 573-840-9077 or michellereynolds@trcc.edu, or mail a check with the memo line “Darnell Scholarship” to: Three Rivers Endowment Trust; 2080 Three Rivers Blvd.; Poplar Bluff, MO 63901.

