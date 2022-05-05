Heartland Votes
Suspect accused of body-slamming man on concrete charged with attempted murder, police say

Brody Hurst was arrested and booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Tuesday.
Brody Hurst was arrested and booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Tuesday.
By WAFB staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – A man in Louisiana was charged with attempted second-degree murder after authorities say he body-slammed another man on concrete, causing the victim to suffer a brain bleed.

According to arrest documents, on March 5, around 3 a.m., the victim stated Hurst showed up at an apartment complex. The victim reported that he encountered Hurst after entering the security gate of the complex and that the two were not on speaking terms.

A witness told police Hurst and the victim had agreed to meet up to resolve issues between them.

Once the victim entered the security gate, the witness says Hurst grabbed the victim and slammed him to the ground, knocking him unconscious. The witness went on to tell police Hurst began stomping the victim in the head and torso as he lay unconscious.

The witness also stated she had to pull Hurst off the victim with the help of another person. The witness reportedly told Hurst that she was calling police, causing Hurst to stop and flee the scene.

Cell phone footage captured some of the attack, police say.

Arrest documents detail the witness took the victim to a local hospital. A bone in the victim’s face got broken and he suffered bleeding on the brain, reports say.

