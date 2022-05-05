Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Severe weather threat is over, but thunderstorms expected overnight

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our severe weather threat is over, but unfortunately more thunderstorms are expected overnight into Friday. Storms overnight could produce some small hail, but the threat of severe weather is very low. Scattered storms will continue through the day on Friday, with drier weather working into the Heartland through Friday night. That will set us up for a mainly dry weekend. Clouds will push out of the Heartland through the day on Saturday, brining sunshine back to the area. Friday will still be cool, with highs only in the 60s. Saturday many areas will hit 70 degrees, and then upper 70s expected on Sunday. Temperatures continue to rise through next week, with many areas hitting 90 degrees on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our severe weather threat is over, but unfortunately more thunderstorms are expected overnight...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY CANCELED as severe threat moves out of Heartland
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Your First Alert Action Day forecast at noon on 5/5.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Noon forecast 5/5
First Alert Action Day Forecast at 8 a.m. 5/5
First Alert Action Day Forecast at 8 a.m. 5/5
A beautiful sunrise along the Black River in Williamsville, Mo.
First Alert Action Day
First Alert Action Day forecast at 4:30 a.m. 5/5
First Alert Action Day forecast at 4:30 a.m. 5/5