Severe weather threat is over, but thunderstorms expected overnight

Our severe weather threat is over, but unfortunately more thunderstorms are expected overnight into Friday. Storms overnight could produce some small hail, but the threat of severe weather is very low. Scattered storms will continue through the day on Friday, with drier weather working into the Heartland through Friday night. That will set us up for a mainly dry weekend. Clouds will push out of the Heartland through the day on Saturday, brining sunshine back to the area. Friday will still be cool, with highs only in the 60s. Saturday many areas will hit 70 degrees, and then upper 70s expected on Sunday. Temperatures continue to rise through next week, with many areas hitting 90 degrees on Monday.

