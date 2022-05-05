Heartland Votes
President Biden heads to Cincinnati to tout manufacturing jobs

On Friday, President Biden is scheduled to visit United Performance Metals in Hamilton, Ohio, located north of Cincinnati.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden is calling on Congress to pass legislation to boost our nation’s productivity. On Friday, he’s heading to Cincinnati to discuss his plan on how to manufacture more in America.

”Cincinnati is a city of the future,” said Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval.

Pureval said his city has a booming manufacturing sector, but said it needs federal support to create more jobs including for battery and green energy production.

”We are home to the largest city-led solar farm in the country,” said Pureval. “In many ways, we’re leading the country in our green innovation.”

A release from the White House states the president will discuss his plans to build on the 473,000 manufacturing jobs the White House said were created since Biden took office.

Another focus of the president is pressing leaders in Congress to work out their differences between the America Competes and U.S. Innovation and Competition Acts to pass legislation to boost America’s bottom line.

The President delivered these remarks to Congress in his State of the Union Speech in March.

”Let’s not wait any longer,” said Biden. “Send it to my desk. I’ll sign it.”

In a statement, Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio), who represents Cincinnati said in part:

“We need more manufacturing jobs in Ohio, but we need a pro-growth tax code to build them. The Biden Administration’s tactic of taxing and punishing American manufacturers will only hurt our state and Ohio workers.”

This is the president’s second trip to Ohio in recent months. In February, President Biden visited Cleveland and Lorain to tout the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

