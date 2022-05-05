Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Potential explosives found in pickup truck in Fenton

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FENTON (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating after potential explosives were found in a person’s truck Thursday.

Officers arrested the person who owns the truck after a peace disturbance call in the first block of Gravois Road in Fenton around 3:30 p.m. Police said they had outstanding warrants. The potential explosives were found after the arrest.

Gravois Road was closed while the bomb and arson unit investigated the incident. It has since reopened.

This story will be updated as more information on the investigation becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our severe weather threat is over, but unfortunately more thunderstorms are expected overnight...
First Alert: Thunderstorms possible overnight
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

In observance of Truman Day, Cape Girardeau County administration offices and State of Missouri...
Missouri offices, courts to close for Truman Day
Multiple police patrol units responded to an unknown incident near the Broadway Ave. and Sprigg...
Heavy police presence seen on Broadway Ave. in Cape Girardeau
State Highway U/Pulaski County Sheriff's Office
Flooding in Pulaski County, Mo. leads to RV park evacuation and road repairs
Lambert Airport overhaul plans
Lambert International Airport could see a massive facelift over next decade
Southern Illinois University graduation set to return to normal and many friends and family...
SIU graduation to return to normal; Carbondale to feel financial impact