Paducah man accused of raping teen
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man is accused of raping a teen repeatedly over several months.
Jeremy Bukrym, 38, was charged with first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, the investigation showed Bukrym raped a young teenager repeatedly over the course of six months in different locations in the county.
He was arrested on May 4 and taken to the McCracken County Jail.
