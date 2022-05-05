Heartland Votes
New Sikeston R-6 Schools superintendent named

Sikeston R-6 Schools announced that the Board of Education has selected a new superintendent for the district.(Jeremy)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Sikeston R-6 Schools announced that the Board of Education has selected a new superintendent for the district.

School Board President Chad Bles said the board unanimously picked Shannon Holifield to serve as the next superintendent of Sikeston R-6 Schools.

Holifield is not a stranger to the district.

Sikeston Schools says she has served as classroom teacher, coach, principal and during the last seven years as an assistant superintendent.

In a released statement, Holifield said she looking forward to her next role in the district.

“I am excited and thankful for the opportunity to lead the Sikeston School District,” said Holifield. “The hard work and dedication of our staff inspires me daily and I can’t wait to continue our work together. I am fortunate to be a part of such a great team!”

