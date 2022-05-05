New mentorship program available for Cape Girardeau girls

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new mentorship program in Cape Girardeau aims to get high school girls more involved in the community.

The program is a group effort involving Cape Girardeau Public Schools, People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing, and Lincoln University Cooperative Extension.

While it’s just in the beginning stages, the leaders behind it said they have a lot they want to accomplish.

”My goal is to provide that real-life mentor experience for the young women here,” Jecala Moore said.

Jecala Moore is the Girls Youth Mentor at Cape Central High School. She said it’s a rewarding experience to meet with the girls and get to know them.

“One of the young ladies that stopped in, she expressed to me it feels good to have someone listen to me and I was like well that’s good, that’s what I’m here for,” Moore said.

Moore meets one on one with students who want a mentor. That’s the focus of her new group, Young Women of Excellence.

“I would say the biggest goal too is providing that overall wellness from all aspects,” she said.

That’s where Tameka Randle comes in. She’s the Executive Director of People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing. PORCH is partnering with Cape Public Schools and Lincoln University to give those girls more experiences in the Cape community.

“PORCH is focused on revitalizing, making vibrant south cape through housing and education and wellness initiatives. So education is a key component so that was one reason we decided to get together,” Randle said.

Randle said she’ll help the girls make connections at local businesses, the chamber of commerce and other organizations in the city.

“We have to be intentional about our efforts to make sure we meet the needs and help the young students become successful,” she said.

“That is the goal for them to become the best version of themselves. They deserve that,” Moore said.

Randle said they’re also preparing junior high girls for the program, but to be in the group, you must be a student at Cape Central high school.

She also said the girls will meet throughout the summer at the Shawnee Park Center to get involved with the Parks and Recreation Department.

