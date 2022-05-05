Heartland Votes
Montgomery Bank donates $15,000 to SEMO Food Bank campaign

Pictured, front row from left, are Brandon Pylate of Montgomery Bank, SEMO Food Bank board...
Pictured, front row from left, are Brandon Pylate of Montgomery Bank, SEMO Food Bank board member Julianna Montgomery Ford, Connie Werner and Derrick Biri of Montgomery Bank; back row from left, Sarah M. Garner and Joey Keys, both with SEMO Food Bank.(SEMO Food Bank)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Montogmery Bank has donated $15,000 to SEMO Food Bank’s FeedMore campaign to fund renovations of the Cap County location.

“We are making this donation in memory of Joel Montgomery Sr., who was so instrumental in getting the food bank created in its infancy,” said Jim Limbaugh, regional president and executive vice president for Montgomery Bank. “This is yet another way we can recognize Mr. Montgomery’s commitment not only to the food bank but to Montgomery Bank as well.”

Joel Montgomery Sr. founded the food bank, then known as the Bootheel Food Bank, in 1985.

The food bank bought the former Sappington Pro building in Jackson in fall of 2021.

According to a release, it’s currently undergoing renovations with plans to open late in the summer.

SEMO Food Bank CEO Joey Keys said it will add needed warehouse, office and volunteer space for the food bank.

For more information about the food bank’s expansion, or to make a contribution, click here.

