Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Missouri Senate on track to pass voter photo ID requirement

Missouri senators are slated to pass a bill requiring voters to show photo identification at...
Missouri senators are slated to pass a bill requiring voters to show photo identification at the polls.(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri senators are slated to pass a bill requiring voters to show photo identification at the polls.

Republicans and Democrats compromised on the legislation late Tuesday after adding an amendment to allow two weeks of no-excuse absentee voting.

Voters could cast ballots up to two weeks prior to the date of an election.

Currently, voters need to cite an excuse for why they won’t be able to vote in-person on Election Day.

The primary bill would require voters to show government-issued photo identification to cast ballots.

Voters who don’t bring valid IDs could cast provisional ballots.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of southeast Missouri is under a Level 2 out of 5 threat for severe weather. All of...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to severe storms
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

FILE - Missouri state Rep. Travis Fitzwater studies a proposed map of U.S. House districts...
Missouri House panel backs new plan for congressional seats
Metro east reacts to scotus
Planned Parenthood: Illinois centers prepared for influx of out-of-staters if Roe v. Wade is overturned
Metro east reacts to scotus
Metro East scotus reaction
According to a release from the Senator Duckworth’s office, the crib bumpers are still sold by...
Bill would ban the sale of padded crib bumpers