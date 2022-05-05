Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Missouri House panel backs new plan for congressional seats

A Missouri House committee has advanced a new plan for dividing up the state’s eight...
A Missouri House committee has advanced a new plan for dividing up the state’s eight congressional districts. (Source: MO.gov)(MO.gov)
By DAVID A. LIEB
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri House committee has advanced a new plan for dividing up the state’s eight congressional districts.

The plan endorsed Wednesday is expected to continue Republicans’ 6-2 edge in the state’s congressional delegation.

Committee chairman Rep. Dan Shaul said it could be debated by the full House next Monday — allowing time for the Senate to also consider it before the May 13 deadline to pass bills.

The House and Senate have been at a standoff over congressional redistricting even though Republicans control both chambers.

Missouri is the only state that has not at least passed a redistricting plan, though uncertainties also remain in several states.

Most Read

A few locations in western Kentucky and Tennessee are under a Level 2 out of 5 threat for...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to severe storms
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

A witness recounts the moments after the teen fell to his death in Orlando on Thursday night.
Tyre Sampson appeared to fall out of Florida ride halfway in plunge
Missouri is slated to ban most abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court undoes Roe v. Wade.
Missouri set to ban most abortions if Roe falls
This image is an illustration of an ambulance
Man steals Chicago ambulance, leads police on 80-mile chase
Missouri U.S. Senate/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri Senate advances $46 billion state budget