Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau expected to near ‘moderate’ flood stage

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau is expected to get close to “moderate” flood stage next week.

According to the National Weather Service, the river reached nearly 30 feet in Cape Girardeau on Thursday afternoon, May 5. That’s a rise of more than one foot over the previous 24 hours.

Forecasters expect the river to crest at 36.9 feet on Wednesday, May 11, that’s just below moderate flood stage and high enough to close the Themis Street flood gate.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.