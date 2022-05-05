Heartland Votes
Advertisement

McCracken Co. deputies make drug bust near school

Authorities in McCracken County made a drug bust near a school.
Authorities in McCracken County made a drug bust near a school.(MGN)
By Michale Johnson
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Authorities in McCracken County made a drug bust near a school.

Investigators say they seized meth, cocaine and fentanyl after serving a search warrant on Thursday, May 5 at a home on Carl E. Drive. That’s just across from Community Christian Academy in Paducah.

In social media post, Chief Deputy Ryan Norman said authorities have zero tolerance when it comes to trafficking drugs near a school.

He also said the suspect has multiple prior drug offenses dating back to the ‘90s.

Chief Deputy Ryan Norman regarding a drug investigation near a McCracken County School this morning. More information will be released later today.

Posted by McCracken County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, May 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our severe weather threat is over, but unfortunately more thunderstorms are expected overnight...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY CANCELED as severe threat moves out of Heartland
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Christopher Pritchard, 45, was charged in connection to the church fire.
Man charged with federal hate crime, arson in connection with Cape Girardeau church fire
Pictured, front row from left, are Brandon Pylate of Montgomery Bank, SEMO Food Bank board...
Montgomery Bank donates $15,000 to SEMO Food Bank campaign
According to Sheriff Mark Dobbs, officers in Amarillo arrested 26-year-old Kayla Heins on...
Butler Co. woman arrested in Texas on parental kidnapping charge
The 2022 Candlelight Vigil will be held on May 6 at 8 p.m., and the Memorial Service will take...
Gov. Parson orders Capitol, MO Law Enforcement Memorial lighted blue in honor of fallen officers