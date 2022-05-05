McCracken Co. deputies make drug bust near school

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Authorities in McCracken County made a drug bust near a school.

Investigators say they seized meth, cocaine and fentanyl after serving a search warrant on Thursday, May 5 at a home on Carl E. Drive. That’s just across from Community Christian Academy in Paducah.

In social media post, Chief Deputy Ryan Norman said authorities have zero tolerance when it comes to trafficking drugs near a school.

He also said the suspect has multiple prior drug offenses dating back to the ‘90s.

Chief Deputy Ryan Norman regarding a drug investigation near a McCracken County School this morning. More information will be released later today. Posted by McCracken County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, May 5, 2022

