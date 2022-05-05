Man traveling over 1,000 miles to eradicate polio

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is making a journey across several states to help raise awareness and funds for an infectious disease.

Ralph Zuke is riding from St. Louis and making his way to Houston to help the Rotary International’s campaign to eradicate polio.

He is riding to the Rotary International Convention in Houston, Tx, more than a 1,000 mile long ride.

He is also getting the public involved by using a custom-built lounge chair attached to his bike to give rides along his way.

We met up with him as he passed through Perryville today. He says it’s important to do what he can to help with this campaign.

“I’m a Rotarian,” Zuke said. “In Rotary our goal is the eradication of polio for almost 40 years. When we started there were 365,000 cases a year. This last year, it was a couple handfuls. That’s it. We’re so close and once it’s gone, it’s gone.”

Zuke has ridden long distances before as he raised a total of nearly $72,000 to fight polio across the world in 2018 when he rode from Fairview Heights, IL to Toronto, Canada.

He appreciates all the support he has received during his time out riding his bike.

“One nice thing about being a Rotarian is when you put the call out for some support, you get lots of phone calls,” Zuke said. “People are really supportive and helpful. They put us up at night which is what we ask for. All the donations we take in go directly to polio.”

Zuke’s next stop will be south of Cape Girardeau on Friday.

