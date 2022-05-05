Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Kennett vs. Neelyville rained out during fourth inning

Indians finish regular season with No. 1 seed in Class 2 District 1
Kennett's final game of the regular season ends in a rain-out in Neelyville.
By Jess Todd
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Mother Nature continues to wreak havoc this season on the schedules of spring sports. In the middle of the fourth inning on Wednesday, Kennett and Neelyville were forced to conclude their softball game.

Kennett led 6-1 when the game was called. Neelyville took a 1-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a home run by Layni Dobbins, but a pair of two-run home runs by Kyra Jaco and Emma Tinnin helped the Indians score six unanswered.

As the final regular season game for both teams, it will not be rescheduled. Neelyville’s spring season comes to a close with at 14-4 record, but no spring post-season for the Tigers because they competed in the fall season as well.

On the other side, Kennett finishes with a record of 18-7 along with the number one seed in Class 2 District 1. The Indians have been regulars in the top ten of the MHSFCA (Missouri High School Fastpitch Coaches Association) rankings this season.

Kennett’s first game of the district tournament begins Monday, May 9th at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of southeast Missouri is under a Level 2 out of 5 threat for severe weather. All of...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tomorrow due to severe storms
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Kennett's final game of the regular season ends in a rain-out in Neelyville.
Kennett at Neelyville in softball rain-out
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 5/4
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 5/4
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 5/4
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 5/4
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 5/3/22
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 5/3/22