Kennett vs. Neelyville rained out during fourth inning

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Mother Nature continues to wreak havoc this season on the schedules of spring sports. In the middle of the fourth inning on Wednesday, Kennett and Neelyville were forced to conclude their softball game.

Kennett led 6-1 when the game was called. Neelyville took a 1-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a home run by Layni Dobbins, but a pair of two-run home runs by Kyra Jaco and Emma Tinnin helped the Indians score six unanswered.

As the final regular season game for both teams, it will not be rescheduled. Neelyville’s spring season comes to a close with at 14-4 record, but no spring post-season for the Tigers because they competed in the fall season as well.

On the other side, Kennett finishes with a record of 18-7 along with the number one seed in Class 2 District 1. The Indians have been regulars in the top ten of the MHSFCA (Missouri High School Fastpitch Coaches Association) rankings this season.

Kennett’s first game of the district tournament begins Monday, May 9th at 4 p.m.

