Heartland Votes
Advertisement

ISP investigates crash that killed one, hospitalized others in Franklin Co.

ISP says Illinois Route 148 was closed for approximately 3.5 hours.
ISP says Illinois Route 148 was closed for approximately 3.5 hours.(Source: Pexels/MGN)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed one person and left several others hospitalized with injuries.

According to ISP, the crash happened on Illinois Route 148 at Park Street Road in Franklin County in the evening hours.

One woman, Britney Giacone, 32, from West Frankfort, was killed in the crash. The two children in her car were flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An ISP traffic release says Giacone was ejected from her car after being struck by a vehicle, spinning into another lane and being struck by another vehicle.

The drivers of the other two vehicles didn’t report any injuries to officials.

One person has been charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid accident.

ISP says Illinois Route 148 was closed for approximately 3.5 hours.

This is an on-going investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of southeast Missouri is under a Level 2 out of 5 threat for severe weather. All of...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tomorrow due to severe storms
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Heartland News at 9 headlines on 5/4
Heartland News at 9 headlines on 5/4
Local Economist Professor talks about what the Federal Reserves Interest Hike means.
SIU professor discusses what the Federal Reserve interest hike means
Ralph Zuke rides from St. Louis to the Houston Rotary International Conference to help...
Man traveling over 1,000 miles to eradicate polio
A CWLP smokestack in Springfield, Illinois.
Downstate lawmakers, manufacturers concerned about future energy supply