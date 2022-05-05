ISP investigates crash that killed one, hospitalized others in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed one person and left several others hospitalized with injuries.

According to ISP, the crash happened on Illinois Route 148 at Park Street Road in Franklin County in the evening hours.

One woman, Britney Giacone, 32, from West Frankfort, was killed in the crash. The two children in her car were flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An ISP traffic release says Giacone was ejected from her car after being struck by a vehicle, spinning into another lane and being struck by another vehicle.

The drivers of the other two vehicles didn’t report any injuries to officials.

One person has been charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid accident.

ISP says Illinois Route 148 was closed for approximately 3.5 hours.

This is an on-going investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.