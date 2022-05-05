Heartland Mexican restaurants prepare for larger crowds for Cinco de Mayo

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Today is Cinco de Mayo, the holiday which celebrates Mexico’s victory over the French empire in 1862.

And local Mexican restaurants are preparing for a holiday that seems a little more normal.

“We prepared a lot for this special day,” said Server Evelyn Johnson.

Evelyn Johnson, a server at el torero in Cape Girardeau tells me a lot of work went into this year’s Cinco de Mayo celebration.

She says Covid restrictions have put a damper on past events.

“But we pushed through in spite of Covid, and everything were still running strong we of course clean everything more, but we still have as much of a party spirit as last year,” Johnson said.

She says it’s been a while since they’ve been able to fully enjoy the holiday.

“We still get to put up all of the decorations and we still get to have great food so that’s pretty much what matters to us, and we get to express that,” said Johnson.

Over at Muy Bueno, Gabby Rodriguez tells me they’ve already seen more customers.

“Business is picking up a little bit more so we see a little change the pandemic is passing little by little,” said Rodriguez.

Johnson explains what this day means to her.

“For me it’s a lot about family and friends that I get to spend it with them, and I get to enjoy flavorage foods and basically have a party and then I just get to spend time with the people I care about,” Rodriguez said.

