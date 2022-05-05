Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heartland Mexican restaurants prepare for larger crowds for Cinco de Mayo

Local Mexican restaurants are expecting big crowds for Cinco de Mayo.
By Breanna Harris
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Today is Cinco de Mayo, the holiday which celebrates Mexico’s victory over the French empire in 1862.

And local Mexican restaurants are preparing for a holiday that seems a little more normal.

“We prepared a lot for this special day,” said Server Evelyn Johnson.

Evelyn Johnson, a server at el torero in Cape Girardeau tells me a lot of work went into this year’s Cinco de Mayo celebration.

She says Covid restrictions have put a damper on past events.

“But we pushed through in spite of Covid, and everything were still running strong we of course clean everything more, but we still have as much of a party spirit as last year,” Johnson said.

She says it’s been a while since they’ve been able to fully enjoy the holiday.

“We still get to put up all of the decorations and we still get to have great food so that’s pretty much what matters to us, and we get to express that,” said Johnson.

Over at Muy Bueno, Gabby Rodriguez tells me they’ve already seen more customers.

“Business is picking up a little bit more so we see a little change the pandemic is passing little by little,” said Rodriguez.

Johnson explains what this day means to her.

“For me it’s a lot about family and friends that I get to spend it with them, and I get to enjoy flavorage foods and basically have a party and then I just get to spend time with the people I care about,” Rodriguez said.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our severe weather threat is over, but unfortunately more thunderstorms are expected overnight...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY CANCELED as severe threat moves out of Heartland
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

The goal is to get young women more involved in their community.
New mentorship program available for Cape Girardeau girls
A new mentorship program in Cape Girardeau aims to get high school girls more involved in the...
Mentorship program for girls in Cape Girardeau
On Thursday, May 5, Governor JB Pritzker signed House Bill 4292 into law extending the pension...
Gov. Pritzker signs bill to extend pension buyout
After a four-day jury trial, Shawn Yount was found guilty of five counts of burglary and...
Advance, Mo. man found guilty of multiple burglaries