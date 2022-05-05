Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Governor Lee signs bill to ban mail-in abortion pills


Gov. Lee passed a new law Thursday adding to restrictions on abortions in Tennessee
By Rebecca Cardenas
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the country awaits a Supreme Court decision on Roe V. Wade, Tennessee passed another restriction on abortions.

Late Thursday afternoon, Governor Bill Lee signed a new law, making the penalty for delivering abortion pills by mail punishable by up to a $50,000 fine.

In 2021, the FDA approved abortion pills by mail and Telehealth consultations to obtain them. Tennessee’s new law requires a doctor to hand a patient the medication. Telehealth consultations for drug-induced abortions were already illegal in Tennessee.

According to the law (HB 2416),  “A manufacturer, supplier, pharmacy, physician, qualified physician, or other people may not provide an abortion-inducing drug via courier, delivery, or mail service.”

The law requires that all hospitals or other facilities that provide abortion-inducing drugs report each chemical abortion performed on prescribed forms and that the physician who provided the drug report if the patient experiences an adverse event.

If Roe V. Wade were to overturn, abortion medication would be illegal in Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our severe weather threat is over, but unfortunately more thunderstorms are expected overnight...
First Alert: Thunderstorms possible overnight
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Gov. Lee signs abortion pill law
Gov. Lee signs bill to ban mail-in abortion pills
Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 5.
Gov. Beshear announces $6.1M in tornado recovery funding for western Ky.
A Missouri House committee has advanced a new plan for dividing up the state’s eight...
Missouri House panel backs new plan for congressional seats
Two bills look to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri
Bills look to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri