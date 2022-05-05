Heartland Votes
Gov. Parson orders Capitol, MO Law Enforcement Memorial lighted blue in honor of fallen officers

The 2022 Candlelight Vigil will be held on May 6 at 8 p.m., and the Memorial Service will take place at 10 a.m. on May 7.(KY3)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - In honor of Missouri’s fallen law enforcement officers, Governor Mike Parson has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome and Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial to be lit blue from sunset on Friday, May 6 until sunrise on Sunday, May 8.

“We will light the Capitol blue in honor of our state’s fallen law enforcement heroes, who made the ultimate sacrifice for their fellow Missourians,” Governor Parson said. “Their courage, honor, and service to our communities will never be forgotten.”

Gov. Parson said the annual ceremonies which honor fallen Missouri law enforcement officers will be held at the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial on the grounds of the Capitol.

The candlelight vigil will be held on May 6 at 8 p.m., and the memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. on May 7.

The names of 11 law enforcement and corrections officers who died in the line of duty during 2021 and four recently confirmed historical line of duty deaths have been added to the memorial’s Wall of Honor.

“The blue light on the Capitol dome and the memorial is a beautiful reminder of the debt we owe to all in law enforcement who have paid the ultimate price for their selfless service to the citizens of our state,” Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten said. “They and their families will always be remembered.”

