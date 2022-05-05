Heartland Votes
First Alert Action Day

Storm arrive this morning and stay through tonight...
A beautiful sunrise along the Black River in Williamsville, Mo.
A beautiful sunrise along the Black River in Williamsville, Mo.(Source: cNews/Murray Hammond)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:18 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Cloudy skies starting off the early morning hours with temperatures ranging in the 50s. Thunderstorms and rain will move into southeast Missouri during the predawn hours and continue to move over the Heartland through the day. Morning storms look to stay below severe limits, but they will produce widespread heavy rain and gusty winds. We will continue to monitor any storms by the afternoon as these could be strong or even severe with the threat of damaging winds, large hail, and a tornado or two depending on the atmosphere. The timing for strong storms looks to be the early afternoon to early evening hours. Highs will reach the upper 60s and mid 70s today for most areas.

A cold front will move through by Friday morning. Scattered rain and storms will continue to circulate around an area of low pressure and move over the Heartland. Rain moves out by the weekend when we finally will see more sunshine back in the forecast. A unseasonably warm temperature trend arrives through next week with the upper 80s and 90s for high temps.

-Lisa

