Early morning fire at Krispy Kreme in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Employees cleaned up after an early morning fire at Krispy Kreme on Thursday, May 5.

According to Marion Fire Chief Tim Barnett, they received the call around 12:45 a.m.

He said the fire was contained to the baking area.

An employee told us the fire broke out before the store opened.

No one was injured.

The chief said the business had heavy smoke damage.

Employees said the store will reopen once the damage is repaired.

The cause and exact origin of the fire are still under investigation.

