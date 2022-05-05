Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Early morning fire at Krispy Kreme in Marion, Ill.

Employees are cleaning up after an early morning fire at Krispy Kreme in Marion, Ill.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Employees cleaned up after an early morning fire at Krispy Kreme on Thursday, May 5.

According to Marion Fire Chief Tim Barnett, they received the call around 12:45 a.m.

He said the fire was contained to the baking area.

An employee told us the fire broke out before the store opened.

No one was injured.

The chief said the business had heavy smoke damage.

Employees said the store will reopen once the damage is repaired.

The cause and exact origin of the fire are still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few locations in western Kentucky and Tennessee are under a Level 2 out of 5 threat for...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to severe storms
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 5.
Gov. Beshear announces $6.1M in tornado recovery funding for western Ky.
Thirteen students at the University of Missouri received proposed disciplinary sanctions after...
13 Mizzou students receive proposed university sanctions following student alcohol poisoning in 2021
Jeremy Bukrym, 38, of Paducah, is accused of raping a young teenager.
Paducah man accused of raping teen
Employees are cleaning up after an early morning fire at Krispy Kreme in Marion, Ill.
Employees clean up after early morning fire at Krispy Kreme