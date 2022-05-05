Dinosaurs are coming to the Show Me Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Dinosaurs are invading Cape Girardeau, and there’s a chance to get up close and learn more about them at Jurassic Quest.

The realistic dinosaur event is coming to the Show Me Center Friday, May 6 through Sunday, May 8.

Attendees can walk through and view life-like and true-to-life size dinosaurs of all kinds from the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic Periods.

There will also be live dinosaur shows, rideable dinos, interactive activities; which include digging for fossils, and more.

