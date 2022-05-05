Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Dinosaurs are coming to the Show Me Center

Brandon Grimes, a dinosaur trainer, & Erin Malafronte, a dinosaur handler, give a preview of Jurassic Quest coming to Show Me Center May 6 - 8.
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Dinosaurs are invading Cape Girardeau, and there’s a chance to get up close and learn more about them at Jurassic Quest.

The realistic dinosaur event is coming to the Show Me Center Friday, May 6 through Sunday, May 8.

Attendees can walk through and view life-like and true-to-life size dinosaurs of all kinds from the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic Periods.

There will also be live dinosaur shows, rideable dinos, interactive activities; which include digging for fossils, and more.

For ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few locations in western Kentucky and Tennessee are under a Level 2 out of 5 threat for...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to severe storms
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge to host Annual Kids Free Fishing Derby
Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge to host Annual Kids Free Fishing Derby
Jurassic Quest comes to Show Me Center May 6-8
Jurassic Quest comes to Show Me Center May 6 - 8