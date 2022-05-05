Heartland Votes
Carbondale man facing attempted murder charge in connection with shooting investigation

By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting investigation.

Cody A. Dempsey, 28, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

According to Carbondale police, assistance from community members and video surveillance helped in the investigation.

They said they responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of South Illinois around 2:16 a.m. on April 30.

Detectives identified Dempsey as the shooter.

On May 4, police executed a search warrant in the 1900 block of Stephens Road and arrested Dempsey.

The investigation is ongoing.

According to police, information will be submitted to the Jackson County State’s Attorney for consideration of additional charges.

