Butler Co. woman arrested in Texas on parental kidnapping charge

According to Sheriff Mark Dobbs, officers in Amarillo arrested 26-year-old Kayla Heins on...
According to Sheriff Mark Dobbs, officers in Amarillo arrested 26-year-old Kayla Heins on Wednesday, May 4.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Authorities in Texas arrested a Butler County woman on a parental kidnapping charge.

According to Sheriff Mark Dobbs, officers in Amarillo arrested 26-year-old Kayla Heins on Wednesday, May 4.

Dobbs said the case against Heins dates back to March 28, when she left Missouri with her two children as the state’s Children’s Division worked to remove the kids from her home.

The sheriff said detectives in Texas tracked Heins’ debit card to find her.

He said the kids are safe and efforts are underway to bring Heins back to Butler County.

