Advance, Mo. man found guilty of multiple burglaries

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Advance man was found guilty of multiple burglaries and faces up to 50 years in prison.

After a four-day jury trial, Shawn Yount was found guilty of five counts of burglary and stealing on Thursday, May 5.

According to a release from Stoddard County Prosecutor Russ Oliver, Yount faces up to 50 years in prison because of charging enhancements filed by the state due to him being a prior and persistent felony offender.

His sentencing hearing was scheduled for June 16.

“Because of Mr. Yount’s lengthy criminal history, we will be seeing the maximum sentence of 50 years for Mr. Yount at the June 16 sentencing hearing,” Oliver said.

