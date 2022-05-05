13 Mizzou students receive proposed university sanctions following student alcohol poisoning in 2021

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - Thirteen students at the University of Missouri received proposed disciplinary sanctions after the alcohol poisoning of fellow student in October 2021.

According to a release from Mizzou, the University of Missouri Office of Student Accountability and Support under the Division of Student Affairs made the decision on Thursday, May 5.

According to the university, it cannot provide details about the disciplinary decisions due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. However, university sanctions can be severe, including suspension or expulsion.

Under due process per the conduct process, the university said all of the sanctioned students will have the option to contest the proposed sanctions at a hearing and the opportunity for appeal.

“Safety of the Mizzou community is our highest priority, and we must address alcohol use and other concerns in holistic ways to provide education and services that work together to support safer behavior and an overall culture,” said Mun Choi, University of Missouri president. “In our conversation with student leaders, they are 100% with us in making our campus even safer for everyone, but there is continued work to do.”

An incoming fraternity member for the chapter of Phi Gamma Delta was hospitalized after the incident on October 20, 2021 and remains under medical care.

The MU Police Department forwarded the information about the incident to the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office, and a criminal investigation continues.

The investigation by MUPD revealed that significant amounts of alcohol were consumed during a social event involving current and potential recruits of the fraternity.

According to the university, it waited to conduct its own investigation so it didn’t compromise the criminal investigation.

In addition, the university is conducting a review of campus behavior, including alcohol consumption, drug use, hazing and sexual misconduct.

Additionally, MU has partnered with multiple national efforts dedicated to mitigating risky behaviors.

According to the release, the Mizzou chapter of Phi Gamma Delta was found responsible for multiple violations of MU’s Standard of Conduct during the events on Oct. 20. Through the conduct procedures, the university withdrew recognition of the chapter as a student organization, and the Phi Gamma Delta (also known as Fiji) house was closed.

