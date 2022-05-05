Heartland Votes
Mo. man facing murder charge, accused of intentionally driving into path of semi on I-24 in McCracken Co.

Jared King, 44, of Salem, Mo., was charged with murder, first-degree wanton endangerment,...
Jared King, 44, of Salem, Mo., was charged with murder, first-degree wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, operating with a suspended/revoked license and failure to yield to the right of way.(McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of intentionally driving into the path of an oncoming semi tractor trailer, killing a woman and seriously injuring others.

Jared King, 44, of Salem, Mo., was charged with murder, first-degree wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, operating with a suspended/revoked license and failure to yield to the right of way.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-24 near the 13.5 mile marker Thursday, April 28 around 3:35 p.m.

They say a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado and a 1999 Freightliner crashed in the eastbound lanes. A 2011 Toyota Camry and a 2014 International were involved in a separate crash as a result of the first one.

Deputies say Tammy King, 51, of Salem, Mo., was a passenger in the Chevy Silverado. She was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and passed away from her injuries the next morning.

The driver of the Silverado, Jared King, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

After investigating the crash for the last week, detectives say they determined the crash was intentional. They say Jared King intentionally drove into and across the eastbound lanes of I-24 directly into the path of an oncoming semi.

Jared King was released from the hospital on Thursday afternoon, May 5.

He was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

