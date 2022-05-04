Unofficial May 3 election results are in

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Unofficial results have been reported for the May 3 elections in Tennessee.

District 27 Attorney General (Rep.)

-Adam P. Nelson 2137 (Winner)

-Robert R. Young IV “Rusty” 1781

Obion County Commission District 5 (3 winners)

-Paul Albright 127

-James Beasley 143 (Winner)

-Taylor Pierce 137

-Harris Pitts 210 (Winner)

-Shane Sanford 139 (Winner)

-M. Brent Work 104

Weakley County Commission District 4 (Rep.) (2 winners)

-Gary Eddings Jr. 457 (Winner)

-John Robert Freeman 403 (Winner)

-Shalia J. Stewart 110

Weakley County Commission District 6 (Rep.) (2 winners)

-Tim Allen 47

-David R. Bell 121 (Winner)

-Brian W. Donavant 86 (Winner)

Weakley County Commission District 7 (Rep.) (2 winners)

-David Hawks 199 (WInner)

-Billy W. Hazlewood 244 (Winner)

-Barry A. Tuck 132

Weakley County Sheriff (Rep.)

-Derek Coble 1383

-Terry McDade 2047 (Winner)

Weakley County Road Supervisor (Rep.)

-Jeff Cosby 1839 (Winner)

-Terry Odle 1604

