Unofficial May 3 election results are in
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Unofficial results have been reported for the May 3 elections in Tennessee.
You can also find these at Heartland Votes.
District 27 Attorney General (Rep.)
-Adam P. Nelson 2137 (Winner)
-Robert R. Young IV “Rusty” 1781
Obion County Commission District 5 (3 winners)
-Paul Albright 127
-James Beasley 143 (Winner)
-Taylor Pierce 137
-Harris Pitts 210 (Winner)
-Shane Sanford 139 (Winner)
-M. Brent Work 104
Weakley County Commission District 4 (Rep.) (2 winners)
-Gary Eddings Jr. 457 (Winner)
-John Robert Freeman 403 (Winner)
-Shalia J. Stewart 110
Weakley County Commission District 6 (Rep.) (2 winners)
-Tim Allen 47
-David R. Bell 121 (Winner)
-Brian W. Donavant 86 (Winner)
Weakley County Commission District 7 (Rep.) (2 winners)
-David Hawks 199 (WInner)
-Billy W. Hazlewood 244 (Winner)
-Barry A. Tuck 132
Weakley County Sheriff (Rep.)
-Derek Coble 1383
-Terry McDade 2047 (Winner)
Weakley County Road Supervisor (Rep.)
-Jeff Cosby 1839 (Winner)
-Terry Odle 1604
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.