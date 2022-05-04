Suspect accused of aggravated domestic battery in custody in Jackson Co., Ill.

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect accused of aggravated domestic battery.

According to deputies, a call was received on Tuesday, May 3, about an alleged aggravated domestic battery in the Ava, Ill. area.

Before deputies arrived, the suspect, later identified as Ryan Owens, fled the scene.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, a drone and K-9 unit from the Carbondale Police Department were used to search the area extensively.

A fixed wing airplane from the Illinois State Police was also utilized.

Shortly after 9 p.m., Owens was located and charged with aggravated domestic battery - great bodily harm, aggravated battery and interfering with a report for domestic violence.

Owens was taken to the Jackson County Jail while the investigation continues by the Jackson Count Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.