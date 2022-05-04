Heartland Votes
Advertisement

State park near Branson, Mo., will open with a new name

By Madison Horner
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson celebrated the reopening and the name change of a new state park near Branson. The state changed the name of Ozark Mountain State Park to Shepherd of the Hills State Park.

The state hopes to open the park in 2024. Visitors will see more than 700 known plant species and 53 breeding bird species. Visitors will explore 400 acres of meadows, more than two miles of Roark Creek, and five other tributary streams.

“We take all comments and suggestions into consideration,” said Dru Buntin, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “And we listened when a proposal to change the park’s name came to us from the Society of the Ozarkian Hillcrofters.”

The change comes after considering comments and suggestions submitted by the public at four public meetings held at the park. Governor Mike Parson says the park honors the area’s history.

“This is a historic event for Missouri State Parks,” said Governor Mike Parson. “We are not only unveiling a new name, but we are also honoring a talented writer whose book brought tourists to the area so many years ago and continues to do so today.”

In his book, “The Shepherd of the Hills,” Harold Bell Wright’s description of the region’s beauty detailed why he was drawn to the area, but it also caused readers to want to see it for themselves.

“As Missouri celebrates more than 200 years of statehood, it is fitting to recognize those whose lives have contributed to its rich history,” Buntin said. “Capturing the imagination of a nation, the vivid descriptions of the Roark Valley and the personalities of the Ozark Region were the impetus for the explosion of tourism and population growth in the Branson area.”

Renaming the park honors Wright’s contributions to the region. His description of the region drew thousands of visitors to the area for more than a century and will continue to do so for generations. The announcement happened on what would have been Harold Bell Wright’s 150th birthday.

Shepherd of the Hills State Park is located at 4424 Sycamore Church Road, Branson. For more information about the event, please contact Carl Bonnell, Ozark Region deputy director, at 417-334-4704.

For more information on the park’s conceptual development plan, please visit mostateparks.com/page/90071/conceptual-development-plans.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historical sites or to view the Park and Site Status Map, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of southeast Missouri is under a Level 2 out of 5 threat for severe weather. All of...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to severe storms
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Missouri senators are slated to pass a bill requiring voters to show photo identification at...
Missouri Senate on track to pass voter photo ID requirement
FILE - Missouri state Rep. Travis Fitzwater studies a proposed map of U.S. House districts...
Missouri House panel backs new plan for congressional seats
Veteran suicide rate highest in Missouri, local health officials think they know why
Veteran suicide rate highest in Missouri, local health officials think they know why
Mark Twain Behavioral Health
Missouri’s veteran suicide rate among the highest in the country
A man is riding his bike from St. Louis to Houston to raise awareness for polio.
Man rides bike from St. Louis to Houston to raise awareness of polio