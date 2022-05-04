Semi crash blocks all lanes of I-24 in southern Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - All lanes of Interstate 24 in southern Lyon County are blocked after a crash involving two semi trucks.

I-24 is closed at the 46 mile marker, south of Eddyville, because of a large debris field.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), one of the semis involved in the crash was hauling livestock feed.

The interstate is expected to be reopened at 7:45 a.m.

Drivers can detour by taking KY 93 in southern Lyon County between the Eddyville-Princeton exit 45 interchange and the KY 139 Cadiz-Princeton exit 56 interchange.

Drivers can detour the crash on I-24 by taking KY 93 in southern Lyon County between the Eddyville-Princeton exit 45 interchange and the KY 139 Cadiz-Princeton exit 56 interchange. (Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)

While the detour is in place, drivers who frequently travel this section of KY 93 should be prepared for an increase of heavy traffic volume.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.