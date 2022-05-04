Heartland Votes
Semi crash blocks all lanes of I-24 in southern Lyon County

A crash involving two semi trucks is blocking I-24 in southern Lyon County.
A crash involving two semi trucks is blocking I-24 in southern Lyon County.(Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - All lanes of Interstate 24 in southern Lyon County are blocked after a crash involving two semi trucks.

I-24 is closed at the 46 mile marker, south of Eddyville, because of a large debris field.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), one of the semis involved in the crash was hauling livestock feed.

The interstate is expected to be reopened at 7:45 a.m.

Drivers can detour by taking KY 93 in southern Lyon County between the Eddyville-Princeton exit 45 interchange and the KY 139 Cadiz-Princeton exit 56 interchange.

Drivers can detour the crash on I-24 by taking KY 93 in southern Lyon County between the...
Drivers can detour the crash on I-24 by taking KY 93 in southern Lyon County between the Eddyville-Princeton exit 45 interchange and the KY 139 Cadiz-Princeton exit 56 interchange.(Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)

While the detour is in place, drivers who frequently travel this section of KY 93 should be prepared for an increase of heavy traffic volume.

