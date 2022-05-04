Heartland Votes
See the blood moon total eclipse at Elephant Rocks State Park

A rare blood moon total eclipse will be visible at Elephant Rocks State Park this spring and the public is invited to watch.
A rare blood moon total eclipse will be visible at Elephant Rocks State Park this spring and the public is invited to watch.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A rare blood moon total eclipse will be visible at Elephant Rocks State Park this spring and the public is invited to watch.

The after-hours event will be May 15.

According to Missouri State Parks, the eclipse will start at 8:30 p.m., peak at 11:11 p.m. and end at 12:50 a.m.

They reminded the public to dress for changeable spring conditions. They said it’s warmer on the rocks early in the evening, but cools off as the night progresses.

Also be prepared for mosquitos and ticks.

You are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets, but no tents or other camping equipment, like lanterns, will be allowed. Campfires will also not be allowed. Remember to bring only what you will be able to carry out when you leave.

For more information, you can call the park at 573-546-3454.

Elephant Rocks State Park is located at 7406 Highway 21 in Belleview, Mo.

