New project will create Carbondale murals

By Clayton Hester
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A new initiative called Welcome, Carbondale aims at creating new murals in the city.

It’s a collaboration of the Southern Illinois Mural Project, the City of Carbondale and Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Until May 25, they will be accepting applications from artist individuals and teams.

The finalists will be publicly reviewed and voted on at the Corridor Gallery at the Carbondale Civic Center

The goal is to create five public murals.

In a collaboration with the city, Southern Illinois University Carbondale, local businesses, and private donors, a total of $50,000 will be invested in the project.

You can learn more at artspace304.org/programs/welcome-carbondale.

You can also contact murals@artspace304.org.

