Heartland Votes
New mentoring program aimed at helping girls in the southside of Cape Girardeau become active in community

A new mentoring program is focused on helping girls in the southside of Cape Girardeau.
A new mentoring program is focused on helping girls in the southside of Cape Girardeau.
By Clayton Hester
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new mentoring program is focused on helping girls in the southside of Cape Girardeau.

The program is a coordination of People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing (PORCH) along with Cape Girardeau Public Schools and the Lincoln University Cooperative Extension.

“We are excited to enter into this partnership to create opportunities for our young women by encouraging them to seek purpose in helping build and lead in their communities,” Nancy Scheller, Cape Central High School Principal of Cape Girardeau Public Schools, said.  “Our young people are our future and our young women are vital to insuring a bright future for our community, state, and nation.”

Cape Girardeau Public Schools will hire a Girl’s Youth Mentor.

PORCH will provide resources to help young women in the southside of Cape Girardeau to become active in the community.

Lincoln University Cooperative Extension will provide training to help with the creation of additional youth programs in the city.

