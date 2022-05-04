Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Need for more foster families in the Heartland grows during pandemic

Hope for one more, an organization that offers resources to foster families.
Hope for one more, an organization that offers resources to foster families.(Noelle Williams)
By Noelle Williams
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local organization says there’s an increased need for foster families In the Heartland.

Local foster parents are raising awareness, so kids can have a better chance to find a forever home.

“I have a big heart for kids. I think kids are amazing,” Terri Wunderlich, one foster parent said.

Wunderlich said she always wanted to be a mother.

In 2021 she went the untraditional route and became a foster mother.

She said she had no idea how much foster parents like her are needed, especially during the pandemic.

“I thought it was going to be a long time before I got a call. I did not realize they would be calling me all the time,” Wunderlich said.

Crissy Mayberry with Hope for One More, an organization that offers resources to foster families, shared this is common.

She’s pushing for families to take in foster kids.

“Throughout the pandemic, we saw more families that were quitting and giving up their foster care license and not as many families going through and getting license to become foster families,” Mayberry said.

She said less available homes, makes an already traumatic experience even worse for children.

“Kids tend to bounce around more from placement to placement. They spend several hours waiting for a placement and end up being separated from their brothers and sisters,” Mayberry said.

That keeps homes like Wunderlich’s full. She’s had 12 foster kids since last year, and she still gets calls.

“Hey, can you take this teenager for the night?’ The last 3 weeks I’ve had at least once a week,” Wunderlich said.

She hopes to see other safe homes for kids to stay in. Until then she said her door is wide open.

“I want kids to grow up and look back and be like, that lady helped me through one of the most difficult times of my life,” Wunderlich said.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John P. Morrison, a convicted felon, is facing gun charges in connection with a deadly shooting...
Man facing gun charges after alleged assault that led to deadly shooting in Perry Co., Mo.
St. Louis man who murdered De Soto couple to be executed Tuesday
St. Louis man who murdered De Soto couple executed Tuesday
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
According to police, they later learned three people had been shot and were taken to area...
3 shot during fight at large party in Steele, Mo.
A 16-year-old Cape Girardeau boy and a 23-year-old Jackson woman were rushed to a hospital with...
2 seriously injured in ATV crash

Latest News

Unofficial results have been reported for the May 3 elections in Tennessee. (Source: MGN)
Unofficial May 3 election results are in
It’s a collaboration of the Southern Illinois Mural Project, the City of Carbondale and...
New project will create Carbondale murals
Grizzly Jig Company is open six days a week in Caruthersville, and has become a must stop...
Caruthersville family business reels in customers from across the nation
St. Louis man who murdered De Soto couple to be executed Tuesday
St. Louis man who murdered De Soto couple executed Tuesday