Mostly Cloudy & Comfortable Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s north to lower 50s south. Peaks of sunshine will try to make it between clouds similar to yesterday. It will feel slightly more comfortable outside with drier air in place due to northerly winds. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s north to low 70s south this afternoon. There is a small chance of a few showers closer to sunset into the early evening hours across southeast Missouri.

Thursday has been issued for a First Alert Action Day-new information this morning has lowered the risk area for stronger storms off to our southwest. We are still outlined for the potential of damaging winds 60mph and quarter size hail will be the main impacts. The tornado potential is low across southeast Missouri. Heavy rain can lead to localized flooding especially in areas that could see 1-2 inches. Storms look to move in as early as Thursday morning with a higher threat of stronger storms during the afternoon and evening. Convection will linger into Friday.

The weekend appears mainly dry with a big warming trend in temperatures on the way for Mother’s Day, Sunday. Upper 70s and the 80s will be back early next week. Some models are even hinting at reaching 90F.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.