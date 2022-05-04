Mo. Dept. of Conservation, volunteers collect more than 50 bags of litter during Bashin’ Trash event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Volunteers helped collect more than 50 bags of litter during a Bashin’ Trash event.

The Missouri Department of Conservation teamed up with the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department and 127 volunteers to collect 52 bags of litter in a little less than two hours.

The group collected litter at Cape LaCroix Creek in Cape Girardeau.

According to a release from MDC, Nature Center Naturalist Angela Pierce said three truck tires, several bicycle tires, two bicycles, part of a shopping cart, discarded children’s toys and other miscellaneous items.

She said the most common type of trash found were Styrofoam cups and plastic shopping bags.

“Bashin’ Trash is part of the city’s Friends of the Park Day,” Pierce said. “It is an excellent opportunity for citizens, youth groups and scout groups to give back to their community. Everyone had a good time, especially the kids that were in the creek on a nice warm day.”

She said not only does the event help beautify Cape Girardeau, but it also benefits the plants and animals.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.