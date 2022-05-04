Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mo. Dept. of Conservation, volunteers collect more than 50 bags of litter during Bashin’ Trash event

The Missouri Department of Conservation teamed up with Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation...
The Missouri Department of Conservation teamed up with Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department and 127 volunteers to collect 52 bags of litter in just under two hours at Cape LaCroix Creek in Cape Girardeau.(The Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Volunteers helped collect more than 50 bags of litter during a Bashin’ Trash event.

The Missouri Department of Conservation teamed up with the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department and 127 volunteers to collect 52 bags of litter in a little less than two hours.

The group collected litter at Cape LaCroix Creek in Cape Girardeau.

According to a release from MDC, Nature Center Naturalist Angela Pierce said three truck tires, several bicycle tires, two bicycles, part of a shopping cart, discarded children’s toys and other miscellaneous items.

She said the most common type of trash found were Styrofoam cups and plastic shopping bags.

“Bashin’ Trash is part of the city’s Friends of the Park Day,” Pierce said. “It is an excellent opportunity for citizens, youth groups and scout groups to give back to their community. Everyone had a good time, especially the kids that were in the creek on a nice warm day.”

She said not only does the event help beautify Cape Girardeau, but it also benefits the plants and animals.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of southeast Missouri is under a Level 2 out of 5 threat for severe weather. All of...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tomorrow due to severe storms
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Sen. Fowler introduces SIU graduate DeAnna Price, an American track and field athlete competing...
Sen. Fowler’s Student Advisory Council gather to learn about state government
One person died after deputies say a vehicle crashed into a small body of water in Grand Tower,...
Deputies: Driver dies after vehicle crashes into small body of water in Grand Tower, Ill.
The public is invited to Ivers Square from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 for the city's...
Cape Girardeau to hold first community-wide Juneteenth Day Celebration
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects